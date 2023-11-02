India, U.K. Negotiations For Proposed FTA Going On: Official

"Talks on the 13th round is underway virtually. We have not talked about any deadlines to conclude talks," the official said.

India and Britain launched the talks for Free-Trade Agreement in January 2022, with an aim to conclude talks by Diwali (Oc. 24, 2022), but the deadline was missed due to political developments in the U.K.

There are 26 chapters in the agreement, which include goods, services, investments, and intellectual property rights.