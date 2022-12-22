India, U.K. End Round 6 Of FTA Dialogue With Detailed Draft Treaty Talks

According to official U.K. government data, India-U.K. bilateral trade currently stands at around £29.6 billion a year. Both sides formally launched FTA negotiations at the start of this year with former prime minister Boris Johnson announcing a Diwali deadline for its conclusion. However, prime minister Rishi Sunak committed to working "at pace" towards an FTA that does not "sacrifice quality for speed" after that October deadline was missed amid political turmoil in the U.K.