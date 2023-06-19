India, U.K. Conclude Another Round Of Talks On Free Trade Agreement

India and the U.K. concluded the tenth round of talks for a proposed free trade agreement last week, and the next round of negotiations is due to take place in the coming month, an official statement said on Monday.

The negotiations for the agreement were launched on Jan. 13, 2021.

"On June 9, India and the United Kingdom concluded the tenth round of talks for an India-U.K. free trade agreement," it said.

Technical discussions were held across 10 policy areas in over 50 separate sessions, according to the statement.

The talks included detailed draft treaty text discussions in these policy areas, it said, adding, "The eleventh round of negotiations is due to take place in the coming month".