More Visa-Free Travel For Indians Is Good For Goa, Too

The hospitality industry in India has its hands full with domestic tourists. Families that would take one holiday a year two decades ago are nowadays going on six shorter ones, making full use of new highways and increased middle-class car ownership. After the pandemic, it has also become professionally acceptable to mix vacation time with WFH — work from hotel. Above all, a narrow group of people has acquired enormous wealth. With the stock market hitting a record $4 trillion in value, this affluent class helped push the number of visits within the country last year to 1.7 billion, 2 1/2 times the previous year’s figure. The 2019 high of 2.3 billion trips will be surpassed very soon.