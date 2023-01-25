At Least 5 Countries To Join India Stack, Says IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India is set to sign up five to seven countries for its indigenously built technology backbone that aids delivery of public and welfare services.

The countries will sign agreements with India in the next couple of months to join India Stack, according to Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandresekhar.

The names will be announced at the World Government Summit in Abu Dhabi in February, the minister said while speaking at the first-ever India Stack Developer Conference in New Delhi.

India Stack is a set of open APIs that form the base for digital public goods such as Aadhaar, Cowin, DigiLocker, among others.

The government is also looking to develop a schema for 'India Stack certified developers'. "Like Microsoft and other software giants have 'certified analysts', we will also have system integrators and developers that are certified and adhere to the guidelines of India Stack to take it to other countries," Chandresekhar said.

The current set of applications in India Stack should be considered India Stack 1.0, he said. "A global conference on India Stack will be held soon. It will continue to evolve continuously," he said. "The objective is to create more and more confidence in those that want to adopt India Stack in their countries."