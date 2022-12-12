India To Set The World's Economic Agenda, Says India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

India will set the economic agenda for the world for the next year as it took over the presidency of the Group of 20 nations, or G20, on Dec. 1, said Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa or emissary of the Indian government at the summit.

India has assumed the G20 presidency at a time when the world is passing through severe economic and political turmoil on account of the Covid pandemic followed by the Russia-Ukraine war, said Kant, while speaking to reporters before the first Development Working Group Meeting in Mumbai.

“Around 70 countries are facing severe debt crises. There is a severe energy and food crisis, more than two million people have lost their jobs, and over 20 million people have gone below the extreme poverty line,” Kant said.

“India’s role becomes critical in finding a solution to these issues. From being followers of economic agendas in the past, we will be able to set the economic agenda for the world for the first time in the next year, from December 2022 to December 2023,” Kant said.