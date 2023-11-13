India To Seek Bids For $960 Million Battery Production Program

An electric vehicle (EV) is connected at a charging station operated by Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (EESL), a joint venture between four state-run power companies -- NTPC Ltd., Power Grid Corp., Power Finance Corp. and REC Ltd., in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. India aspires to rapidly scale-up local manufacturing and adoption of electric vehicles to raise its competitiveness in the global auto-manufacturing industry as well as to tackle its high fuel import bill and urban pollution. Photographer T. Narayan/Bloomberg