India To Respond To Concerns On Laptop Import Curbs At WTO

India will be addressing concerns raised by some countries at the World Trade Organisation regarding laptop import curbs, according to a senior government official with knowledge of the matter.

The official reiterated, speaking on the condition of anonymity, that the government's proposed mechanism is an import monitoring system that has not yet gone into effect.

The question of a trade dispute does not arise because the system is still not in place, the official said.

During a trade briefing last week, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said that an "import management system" would come into place on Nov. 1 to issue the required licences for laptop imports.

India had notified import restrictions on laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, ultra-small form factor computers, and servers earlier this year on Aug. 3 with immediate effect, requiring importers of these products to apply for licences from the government for future consignments.

However, the move was delayed in its implementation by three months, giving companies time to apply for a licence.