ONGC To GAIL: HSBC Explains How Petrochem Capex, Energy Shift Will Impact Oil & Gas Stocks
The brokerage expects calendar year 2024 to see growth from increased production of oil and gas and refinery capacity expansion.
India is set to increase investment in the petrochemical space, even as benchmark refining and petrochemical margins remain weak but aren't deteriorating, according to HSBC.
The brokerage expects to see growth in 2024 from increased production of oil and gas and refinery capacity expansion, it said in a Nov. 27 note.
HSBC has retained its 'buy' rating on GAIL (India) Ltd., Petronet LNG Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Indian Oil Corp., while maintaining a 'hold' on Oil and Natural Gas Corp.
Upstream: ONGC
While the company is expected to benefit from the production of its cluster-2 project in KG-DWN-98/2 by end-November, it will be constrained on pricing, according to HSBC.
ONGC expects peak oil production of 45,000 barrels per day in FY25 and 7-8 million metric standard cubic metres per day in May 2024. However, the production growth may be short lived as the lack of new discoveries may result in production tapering in two to three years, the brokerage said.
ONGC's capacity intensity for exploration will continue. In addition to its normal capex, the company will also seek to invest Rs 18,000 crore in the OPAL project and look to evaluate further investments in oil to chemicals projects. The government has released some “no-go” areas, which are now open for exploration, HSBC said.
Downstream: Oil Marketing Companies
The new petrochemical and refinery capacities being commissioned will put pressure on company margins, according to HSBC. However, the refineries may gain competitive advantage given China capacity additions have seen gradual signs of delay and are likely to see fewer new capacities added in the future, it said.
Indian’s downstream companies are likely to do better than the benchmark given domestic demand, recent upgrades, better product slates, and the Russian crude premium India enjoys, which adds $1.5-3 per barrel of oil to marketing margins, the note said.
After election, calendar year 2024 will also provide some relief to the companies in terms of pump fuel prices, which have remained unchanged since 2022, according to HSBC.
The brokerage emphasised that the capex orientation is set to move towards petrochemicals and energy transition, due to slowdown in diesel demand due to pressure from the compressed natural gas segment, shift to petrol by utility vehicles and the onset of the electric vehicles boost.
Midstream Gas: GAIL and Petronet LNG
HSBC expects gas to be the bridge fuel, before EVs and green hydrogen kick in. The bridge could be longer, given the lack of infrastructure, the expensive pricing of electric vehicles, and the high cost of producing green hydrogen.
The brokerage also expects a turnaround in demand and volumes, supported by increasing supply. The drop in liquified natural gas prices has made spot LNG more affordable. The government implemented a crude-linked gas price cap of $6.5 metric million British thermal unit, which improved affordability and increased demand in the city gas distribution networks.
HSBC expects new domestic gas supplies from Reliance Industries Ltd., ONGC and new LNG terminals at Dhamra and Dabhol in the medium term. Recent regulatory changes have resulted in the implementation of a unified tariff for gas pipelines, which should encourage demand from far-flung customers, it said.