ONGC To GAIL: HSBC Explains How Petrochem Capex, Energy Shift Will Impact Oil & Gas Stocks

India is set to increase investment in the petrochemical space, even as benchmark refining and petrochemical margins remain weak but aren't deteriorating, according to HSBC.

The brokerage expects to see growth in 2024 from increased production of oil and gas and refinery capacity expansion, it said in a Nov. 27 note.

HSBC has retained its 'buy' rating on GAIL (India) Ltd., Petronet LNG Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Indian Oil Corp., while maintaining a 'hold' on Oil and Natural Gas Corp.