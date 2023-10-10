India To Lead Global Oil Demand Growth As Population, Economy Booms: OPEC

India is going to lead the growth in global oil demand over the period from 2022 to 2045, as a rising working age population, high economic growth, an expanding middle class and rapid urbanisation drive up thirst for the fossil fuel.

The country will add 6.6 million barrels per day to oil demand over the forecast period, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in its latest World Oil Outlook.

According to the forecast, by 2045, the country's oil demand will hit 11.7 million barrels per day. This means a 3.6% growth per annum over the next 23 years—the highest among OECD and non-OECD regions.

India's current oil consumption stands at 5.1 million barrels per day, for which it relies on imports to meet 85% of the demand. It is the world's third largest consumer of oil, behind the U.S. and China.

"With an average GDP growth of 6.1% p.a. over the projection period, India is set to remain the fastest-growing major developing country. China and India alone are set to account for more than a third of the global economy in 2045," the report said.