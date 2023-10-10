India To Lead Global Oil Demand Growth As Population, Economy Booms: OPEC
By 2045, India's oil demand will hit 11.7 mbpd, a 3.6% growth per annum from the current consumption of 5.1 mbpd, OPEC said.
India is going to lead the growth in global oil demand over the period from 2022 to 2045, as a rising working age population, high economic growth, an expanding middle class and rapid urbanisation drive up thirst for the fossil fuel.
The country will add 6.6 million barrels per day to oil demand over the forecast period, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in its latest World Oil Outlook.
According to the forecast, by 2045, the country's oil demand will hit 11.7 million barrels per day. This means a 3.6% growth per annum over the next 23 years—the highest among OECD and non-OECD regions.
India's current oil consumption stands at 5.1 million barrels per day, for which it relies on imports to meet 85% of the demand. It is the world's third largest consumer of oil, behind the U.S. and China.
"With an average GDP growth of 6.1% p.a. over the projection period, India is set to remain the fastest-growing major developing country. China and India alone are set to account for more than a third of the global economy in 2045," the report said.
While the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development region will see a 1.1% fall in demand and thereby a reduced share of oil in its energy mix, the non-OECD region is forecasted to have a 1.7% growth rate.
The fall in share of oil demand in OECD countries can be attributed to a massive push to decarbonise the energy mix in the developed world. At the same time, energy hungry developing countries will continue to burn fossil fuels to run their growth engines even as they invest in cleaner sources of energy.
The global working age population (aged between 15–64) is set to increase globally by 826 million over the forecasted period, of which India's share will stand at 156 million.
India's urbanisation rate is expected to be 50% by 2045 from 36% in 2022.
Energy Demand Breakup
Oil demand in India is forecast to more than double from 5.1 million barrel of oil equivalent per day in 2022 to 11.6 mboe/d in 2045 with transportation, petrochemical and residential sectors being the main drivers, the OPEC said.
Nuclear power is likely to more than triple in the forecast period, while the rise in coal demand will slow after 2035 due to faster deployment of other energy resources—especially gas, nuclear and other renewables.
Natural gas is also expected to expand strongly in the medium- and long-term.
Other renewables—which includes solar, wind, tidal and other sources—are projected to increase from 0.3 mboe/d in 2022 to almost 4 mboe/d in 2045. Consequently, the share of other renewables is set to rise to around 10.1% by 2045, from below 2% currently.
Transport Fuels To Lead Demand
When it comes to oil demand by sector, transport fuels like petrol and diesel will see the sharpest jump.
"Strong economic growth will drive demand for freight transport leading to incremental demand for diesel in the road transportation sector. It will also lead to a fast expansion of the middle class which, in combination with urbanization and improved road infrastructure, results in a more than quadrupling of the number of passenger vehicles between 2022 and 2045," the OPEC report said.
Further, incremental demand is projected in the combined residential, commercial and agricultural sectors, expanding from 1.1 mbpd in 2022 to 1.9 mbpd in 2045, "reflecting the strong population growth and increases in the urbanization rate".
The most dynamic changes are expected to be seen in the aviation sector. Oil demand in this sector is projected to expand by more than 6% per annum on average during the forecast period, on the back of governmental initiatives that support the construction of new regional airports and provide schemes to make air transport affordable to common citizens, the OPEC said.
Global Outlook Amid Transition Drive
OPEC—the cartel which includes major oil exporting countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran and Venezuela—will see its share of global liquid supply increase from 34% in 2022 to 40% in 2045.
At the same time, it highlighted investment requirements for the overall oil sector between 2022 and 2045 at a cumulative $14 trillion.
"Downstream and midstream requirements are estimated at $1.7 and $1.2 trillion, respectively. If these investments do not materialize, it represents a considerable challenge and risk to market stability and energy security," the report said.
With regards to energy transition, OPEC estimates a technology-driven means of limiting the global temperature increase to well below 2°C can lead to oil demand stabilising at over 100 mbpd until around 2035, which will then drop slightly towards 98 mbpd by 2045.
In a ‘Laissez-Faire’ scenario, which is a more optimistic and equitable outlook for developing economies, oil demand surpasses 113 mbpd by 2030 and continues growing to 122 mbpd in 2045.