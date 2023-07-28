India To Give 50% Financial Support To Firms To Set Up Semiconductor Facilities: PM Modi

Technology firms will be given a 50% financial assistance for setting up semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, as he announced that his government has rolled out the red carpet for semiconductor industries.

Speaking after inaugurating the Semicon India 2023 conference in Gandhinagar, Modi said every industrial revolution that the world has witnessed was driven by the aspirations of people at different times. The PM said he believes that the fourth industrial revolution being witnessed now is driven by India’s aspirations.