India To Be World's Most Significant New Aircraft Market: Barclays

"India is a focal market for the global aerospace and defence industry," Barclays said.

"With domestic traffic growth of 11 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate between 2006 and 2019 and annual traffic growth forecast to remain 200 bps above the long-term global average, Indian carriers have ordered more than 1,400 aircraft between 2009-22. Indian carriers now have the second-largest order book, with a share more than 6 per cent of the industry backlog, behind only the U.S."

It said the importance of India to future aerospace financial performance can also be seen in the fact that it accounts for 10% of the GTF and Leap engines installed fleet (these engines are installed on A320neo and MAX planes) compared to 1% for the previous V2500 and CFM56 engines generation (installed on the A320ceo and 737NG).