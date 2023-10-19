India To Be Among Top 3 World Powers, If It Becomes Self-Reliant In Arms And Ammunition: Anil Agarwal

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on Thursday said that India would be one of the top three powers in the world the day it becomes self-reliant for its arms and ammunition requirement.

"India is rich with a modern arms and ammunition infrastructure. Each one of our 52 ordnance establishments is a huge town in itself with capable manpower and R&D facilities...We can indigenously manufacture all that we require for the safety of our land, water and air.