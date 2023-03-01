India Tech Industry Seen Doubling Revenue To $500 Billion By 2030

India’s technology industry is on track to double its revenue to $500 billion by 2030 as the country emerges as the fulcrum of an increasingly digitised world.

That’s according to Nasscom, which released its "Strategic Review 2023 – Priming For A ‘No Normal’ Future" report on the sidelines of the Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum 2023 in Mumbai on Wednesday. The industry body estimates revenue in the tech sector will grow to $245 billion in the fiscal ending March 31 from $226 billion in FY22.

While I.T. services exports are likely to grow 11.4% year-on-year to $194 billion, domestic revenue is likely to increase 13% over the year ago to Rs 4.12 lakh crore (about $50 billion).

"In the no-normal environment that we are living in today, the industry focus continues to be on investing for growth," said Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh on the sidelines of NTLF.

"Propelled by forward-looking policy, strong governance, talent, and digital trust to ensure accessibility, privacy, security, and reliability, the tech industry is on track to accelerate growth to $500 billion by 2030."