India Strongly Pitches For A Sovereign Rating Upgrade In Talks With Moody’s
S&P and Fitch rate India 'BBB-' and Moody's at 'Baa3', the lowest investment grade.
India strongly pitched its case for a sovereign rating upgrade as Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran and senior Finance Ministry officials met executives of Moody's Investor Services.
The government is hopeful of an upgrade after discussing rating parameters, budget, disinvestment targets, and borrowings, according to a senior government official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
The officials also highlighted that other emerging economies, like Indonesia, were rated higher than India.
Moody's acknowledged the positives of the Indian economy, but a rating action won't be a knee-jerk reaction, the same official quoted earlier said.
CEA Nageswaran Leading Charge
India has been batting for a positive revision by S&P, Fitch, and Moody’s.
The Chief Economic Advisor has been on a pan-India tour, meeting industry associations in Lucknow, Kolkata, and Chennai over the past week regarding the growth prospects and the growth outlook for India. Nageswaran expects that India’s FY23 growth projection will be over 7.2% when the final estimates firm up in FY26.
India will aim to stick to its fiscal deficit glide path, which is a key consideration as India pitches for a higher rating, he said while speaking in Lucknow on June 9. The government hopes to achieve a fiscal deficit of 4.5% of the GDP by FY26.
According to him, "…there is no second opinion on achieving the fiscal deficit number and getting a better credit rating." "This is not a question of prestige but about putting more money in the hands of the people, as a better credit rating would bring down interest rates," he said.
"A change in credit rating from even 'BBB-' to 'BBB+' could reduce the cost of borrowing by 100 bps," he told the gathering in Lucknow.