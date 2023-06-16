India Strongly Pitches For A Sovereign Rating Upgrade In Talks With Moody’s

India strongly pitched its case for a sovereign rating upgrade as Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran and senior Finance Ministry officials met executives of Moody's Investor Services.

The government is hopeful of an upgrade after discussing rating parameters, budget, disinvestment targets, and borrowings, according to a senior government official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

S&P and Fitch rate India 'BBB-' and Moody's at 'Baa3', the lowest investment grade. The outlook is stable.

The officials also highlighted that other emerging economies, like Indonesia, were rated higher than India.

Moody's acknowledged the positives of the Indian economy, but a rating action won't be a knee-jerk reaction, the same official quoted earlier said.