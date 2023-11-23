The World’s Most-Loved Emerging Market Is Feeling Jittery

Even if the Fed is done raising interest rates, policymakers in New Delhi and Mumbai won’t reach for growth at the cost of stability. The RBI’s warning on Wednesday against credit “exuberance” is evidence of that. What is far from certain, however, is the political environment after May. A third term for Modi may aid groups like Adani that are staunchly aligned with his policies. But any shakeup may come to hurt pricey small caps. If the Birkenstock-sporting octopi lose their proximity to power, the market might shed its faith in the stratospheric valuation of Relaxo.