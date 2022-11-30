India Stocks Command 86% Premium Over EMs, But Rally To Continue In 2023, Says UBS

On the nagging inflation front, which has been consistently above the RBI's upper threshold limit of 6 per cent since February, the brokerage expects it has likely peaked now.

She expects average inflation to moderate to 5.2% in FY24, from an estimated 6.7% in FY23, amid improvements in global supply chains, slowing domestic demand, and stable or falling global commodity prices. That said, she thinks inflation will remain sticky and stay above the RBI's medium-term target of 4% in FY24 due to uncertainty regarding regulation.