India Stands Insulated Even If Fed Hikes Rates, Says Max Life's Mihir Vora

Even if the U.S. Federal Reserve increases interest rates by another 25 basis points, India will not have to worry due to healthy inflow of overseas money in the past three to four months, according to Mihir Vora of Max Life Insurance Co.

It would instantly absorb the effects of the rate hike, if at all that happens, Vora, senior director and chief investment officer at Max Life, told BQ Prime.

India received nearly $16.23 billion of FPI net investment from April 1 to July 15, according to data available on the National Securities Depository Ltd.

The bond and stock market currently stands at a dichotomy with regards to recession, where the latter is relatively optimistic, he said.