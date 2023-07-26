India Stands Insulated Even If Fed Hikes Rates, Says Max Life's Mihir Vora
Even if the U.S. Federal Reserve increases interest rates by another 25 basis points, India will not have to worry due to healthy inflow of overseas money in the past three to four months, according to Mihir Vora of Max Life Insurance Co.
It would instantly absorb the effects of the rate hike, if at all that happens, Vora, senior director and chief investment officer at Max Life, told BQ Prime.
India received nearly $16.23 billion of FPI net investment from April 1 to July 15, according to data available on the National Securities Depository Ltd.
The bond and stock market currently stands at a dichotomy with regards to recession, where the latter is relatively optimistic, he said.
Nifty-50 Nearing 20,000 Mark
On July 20, the Nifty 50 closed 21 points away from the 20,000 mark, whereas the Sensex rose above the 67,600 level.
"Even at the 20,000 mark, there are certain pockets of attractive valuation in the Nifty 50 index, such as the banking and engineering space," he said.
However, small and mid-cap stocks will have to be dealt with caution, according to him.
Growth estimates of a segment are more important than valuations, he said.
For India to grow at a rate of 7-8%, corporate growth is imperative, Vora said.
Key Segments
According to him, "strengthening transmission will aid the renewable segment". The focus on hydrogen, solar, wind and nuclear energy will lead the space to become a multi-year theme where large investments have just begun, he said.
Vora sees no threat to PSU banks despite a valuation gap and granular book order in the next few quarters. He recommended that investors stick to the top three or four players in the space while leaning towards NBFCs.
Vora is underweight on the I.T. sector and bullish on real estate.
Specialty chemical companies have a high chance of amplifying their volume growth in the next few years, Vora said. The chemical segment is also aided by the China plus one strategy, he said.
Electronics—considering both consumer durables and mobile phones—will grow further, especially given the impact of the Production-Linked Incentive schemes, he said.