India Stack May Head To Developing Countries After Modi's U.S. Visit

The India Stack, a homegrown tech backbone that aids delivery of public and welfare services, is set to find takers globally amid the U.S.-India partnership to deploy digital public infrastructure (DPI) in developing countries.

"The United States and India recognise the potential of DPI approaches for enabling open and inclusive digital economies," the two countries said in a joint statement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's U.S. visit.

"In this regard, the United States and India... will explore developing a U.S.-India Global Digital Development Partnership, which would bring together technology and resources from both countries to enable the development and deployment of DPIs in developing countries."

In India, digital public infrastructure is supported by the India Stack, which is a set of open applications that form the base for digital public goods such as Aadhaar, CoWin, DigiLocker, among others.

In January this year, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandresekhar said India was set to sign up five to seven countries for its India Stack, but no formal announcement has come since.