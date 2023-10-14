India, Sri Lanka Working To Link UPI With Lanka Pay Says PM Narendra Modi

India and neighbour Sri Lanka are working on collaborating on digital payments. A linkage between India's near ubiquitous Unified Payments Interface and the island nation's Lanka Pay is in the works, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

The prime minister was speaking at a ceremony to flag off a ferry service between Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka, when he said, "Our vision for connectivity goes beyond the transport sector."

India and Sri Lanka collaborate closely in a wide range of areas such as FinTech and energy. Digital payments have become a mass movement and a way of life in India due to UPI, he said