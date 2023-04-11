India Sotheby's International Realty Facilitates Property Sales Worth $450 Million In FY23

Some of the big-ticket sales achieved in FY23 include a Kautilya Marg bungalow which was listed at Rs 150 crore, luxury floors at Malcha Marg listed at Rs 80 crore, two farmhouses on the outskirts of South Delhi with listing prices of Rs 110 crore and Rs 85 crore, a bungalow at Friends Colony West (Delhi) with a listing price of Rs 70 crore, luxury floors at Golf Links with a listing price of Rs 70 crore, a villa in Goa listed at Rs 42 crore, and a super luxury flat in Mumbai's Bandra West with a listed price of Rs 45 crore.