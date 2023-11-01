India Small-Cap Rally Fades As Cautious Foreign Investors Flee

BSE Ltd.’s small and mid-cap indexes fell 1.7% and 3.4%, respectively, in the latest month. The declines came as overseas funds sold $2.6 billion of Indian equity in October, on a net basis, their biggest withdrawal since January. The small- and mid-cap gauges are still up more than 20% this year, outpacing the 5% rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.