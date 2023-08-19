India Sets Green Hydrogen Standard To Define Carbon Emission Threshold

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has notified Green Hydrogen Standard for India outlining emission thresholds to be met while producing hydrogen from renewable sources.

The scope of the definition includes both electrolysis-based and biomass-based hydrogen production methods, a statement from MNRE said.

According to the MNRE, hydrogen production can be classified as green if it has a well-to-gate emission of not more than 2 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent for every kilogram of hydrogen produced. The well-to-gate includes water treatment, electrolysis, gas purification, drying and compression of hydrogen.

The notification also specifies that the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power shall be the Nodal Authority for accreditation of agencies for the monitoring, verification and certification for Green Hydrogen production projects.

A detailed methodology for measurement, reporting, monitoring, on-site verification, and certification of green hydrogen and its derivatives will be specified by MNRE in the due course.