India Set For A Normal Monsoon: IMD Forecast
All El Nino years are not associated with below normal rainfall, IMD says.
The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast a fourth straight year of a normal monsoon, bringing some relief to the economy as it grapples with high food inflation and slowing global growth.
India is expected to receive a normal southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall in 2023, the meteorological department said in its first forecast for the year on Tuesday.
"We are expecting rainfall over the country as a whole to be normal at 96% of the long-period average,” officials from the IMD stated in a press conference. The forecast carries a model error of +/-5%, they said.
Private Forecasts Differ
Private weather forecaster Skymet, however, expects the upcoming monsoon to be below normal at 94% (with an error margin of +/-5%) of the long period average of 868.6 mm for the four-month period from June to September, with the spread being 90-95% of LPA, according to its statement on Monday.
A below-normal monsoon, which irrigates more than half of the nation's farmlands, poses possibly the largest downside risk to the Indian economy, along with the global slowdown. It also expected to hit retail inflation that the central bank forecasts will gradually ease in the current year.