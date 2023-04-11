India Set For A Normal Monsoon: IMD Forecast

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast a fourth straight year of a normal monsoon, bringing some relief to the economy as it grapples with high food inflation and slowing global growth.

"We are expecting rainfall over the country as a whole to be normal at 96% of the long-period average,” officials from the IMD stated in a press conference. The forecast carries a model error of +/-5%, they said.