India Services PMI Surges To 12-Year High In February
The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 59.4 in February from 57.2 in January.
India's services activity rose to a 12-year high in February as input cost pressures eased, according to a monthly survey.
The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 59.4 in February from 57.2 in January, the survey said.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion in business activity, while one below it signals contraction. Services activity has remained in the expansion zone for 19 straight months.
The Composite PMI rose from 57.5 in January to 59.0, highlighting a services-driven expansion.
The service sector more than regained the growth momentum lost in January, posting the sharpest expansion in output for 12 years as demand resilience and competitive pricing policies underpinned the joint best upturn in sales over the same period.Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence
Consumer services fared the the best among the four monitored sub-sectors in February, with the fastest growth in new orders and business activity, according to the survey.
Although Indian service providers signalled a further increase in their expenses midway through the final fiscal quarter, the rate of input price inflation moderated to a 29-month low. Companies commonly cite higher food, material, transportation, and wage costs. Only 4% of services companies transferred cost increases to their clients, while the vast majority opted to leave selling prices unchanged, the survey said. Subsequently, the overall rate of charge inflation eased to a 12-month low.
Employment increased further in February, stretching the current expansion sequence to nine months. However, the rate of job creation was only marginal, as the vast majority reported no change in staff levels from January.
Still, the overall level of positive sentiment towards the year-ahead outlook for business activity was little changed from January and remained below its long-run average. While optimism was based on marketing efforts and predictions that demand would stay strong, some companies were worried about competitive pressures and whether sales growth could be kept up.