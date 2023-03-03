India Services PMI Surges To 12-Year High In February

India's services activity rose to a 12-year high in February as input cost pressures eased, according to a monthly survey.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 59.4 in February from 57.2 in January, the survey said.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in business activity, while one below it signals contraction. Services activity has remained in the expansion zone for 19 straight months.

The Composite PMI rose from 57.5 in January to 59.0, highlighting a services-driven expansion.