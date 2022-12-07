India Seeks Preferential Treatment From Global Fertiliser Suppliers

With fertiliser subsidy expected to rise sharply to $27 billion this fiscal on high global rates, the government on Wednesday asked global suppliers to give preferential treatment to a big market like India and asserted that it will not tolerate price cartelisation.

India is a major importer of fertilisers as well as raw materials. It imports about 9 million tonnes of urea to meet domestic demand. Significant quantities of di-ammonium phosphate and muriate of potash are also imported.

Addressing a conference organised by the Fertilisers Association of India, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government has taken various reforms and increased subsidy to ensure farmers get soil nutrients at an affordable price.

He said the government will promote alternate fertilisers like nano liquid urea and nano DAP as part of its efforts to become self-reliant.

Mandaviya invited global companies to set up fertiliser manufacturing plants and storage facilities in India, besides partnering with Indian firms to supply soil nutrients.

The minister also expressed concern over the rise in the government's fertiliser subsidy bill because of the sharp rally in global prices, saying whatever happened in the global market following the Russia-Ukraine war was unfair and not correct.

Mandaviya, who is also the health minister, noted that India supplied medicines to more than 150 countries during the Covid-19 pandemic but did not increase prices or compromise on quality.

"During the last three years, we have witnessed an increase in prices of fertilisers and raw materials. Our government has brought various reforms and ensured that fertilisers are made available at affordable prices to Indian farmers.

"We have done this by increasing the amount of fertiliser subsidy from $10 billion for the pre-pandemic year 2019-20 to almost $27 billion in the current year," he said.