India, Saudi Arabia Sign MoU For Electrical Interconnections, Green Hydrogen

India and Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding in the fields of electrical interconnections, green and clean hydrogen and supply chains on Sunday, a government statement said.

Union Minister for Power RK Singh and his Saudi counterpart Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud signed the pact on the sidelines of the MENA Climate Week in Riyadh, Ministry of Power said.

This agreement mandates establishing a general framework for cooperation between the two countries in the field of electrical interconnection. The two nations will exchange electricity during peak times and emergencies, co-develop projects, and co-produce green hydrogen and renewable energy.