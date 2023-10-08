India, Saudi Arabia Sign MoU For Electrical Interconnections, Green Hydrogen

BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndia, Saudi Arabia Sign MoU For Electrical Interconnections, Green Hydrogen
The MoU will establish a general framework for cooperation between the two countries in the field of electrical interconnection.

08 Oct 2023, 7:11 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Union Minister for Power R.K. Singh (left) and Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud sign an MOU in the fields of electrical interconnection, green and clean hydrogen and supply chains during the MENA Climate Week in Riyadh. (Source: Ministry of Power/X)</p></div>
Union Minister for Power R.K. Singh (left) and Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud sign an MOU in the fields of electrical interconnection, green and clean hydrogen and supply chains during the MENA Climate Week in Riyadh. (Source: Ministry of Power/X)

India and Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding in the fields of electrical interconnections, green and clean hydrogen and supply chains on Sunday, a government statement said.

Union Minister for Power RK Singh and his Saudi counterpart Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud signed the pact on the sidelines of the MENA Climate Week in Riyadh, Ministry of Power said.

This agreement mandates establishing a general framework for cooperation between the two countries in the field of electrical interconnection. The two nations will exchange electricity during peak times and emergencies, co-develop projects, and co-produce green hydrogen and renewable energy.

The MoU also establishes secure, reliable and resilient supply chains of materials used in green hydrogen and the renewable energy sector.

It was also decided between the two energy ministers that B2B business summits and regular B2B interactions between the two countries will be conducted to establish complete supply and value chains in the above-mentioned areas of energy sector cooperation.

