India, Saudi Arabia Sign MoU For Electrical Interconnections, Green Hydrogen
The MoU will establish a general framework for cooperation between the two countries in the field of electrical interconnection.
India and Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding in the fields of electrical interconnections, green and clean hydrogen and supply chains on Sunday, a government statement said.
Union Minister for Power RK Singh and his Saudi counterpart Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud signed the pact on the sidelines of the MENA Climate Week in Riyadh, Ministry of Power said.
This agreement mandates establishing a general framework for cooperation between the two countries in the field of electrical interconnection. The two nations will exchange electricity during peak times and emergencies, co-develop projects, and co-produce green hydrogen and renewable energy.
Honâble Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shri @RajKSinghIndia and Saudi Arabia Minister of Energy HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries...(1/2) pic.twitter.com/Vp9YkGhpLA— Office of R.K. Singh (@OfficeOfRKSingh) October 8, 2023
The MoU also establishes secure, reliable and resilient supply chains of materials used in green hydrogen and the renewable energy sector.
It was also decided between the two energy ministers that B2B business summits and regular B2B interactions between the two countries will be conducted to establish complete supply and value chains in the above-mentioned areas of energy sector cooperation.