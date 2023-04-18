Worthless Degrees Are Creating An Unemployable Generation In India

The medical school is part of RKDF Group, a well known name in central India, which has wide network of colleges in areas from engineering to medicine and management. The group faced another controversy last year. In May last year, police in the southern city of Hyderabad arrested the vice chancellor of RKDF Group’s Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan University as well as his predecessor for alleged involvement in giving out fake degrees. Still, students could be seen flooding into several of RKDF’s institutions in Bhopal. One branch had posters of their “Shining Stars” — students who were placed in jobs after graduating.