India's Workers Are Trapped In A Vicious Cycle Of Coal And Heat

Inside India's Vicious Cycle of Coal and Heat

It’s not just about rising mercury. The combination of heat and humidity may make parts of India some of the world’s first uninhabitable places. At high humidity even relatively modest temperatures can compromise the body’s ability to cool itself by sweating. This can lead to fainting, heat stroke and heart attacks.

“Heat is not foreign to most countries in South and Southeast Asia. However, at present level of global warming, it is just going beyond the survivability limit,” said Fahad Saeed, an Islamabad-based scientist with Climate Analytics. “The heat is incredibly serious and points to the need for us to reduce emissions as fast and as hard as we can.''

Miners like Behera find themselves at both ends of the problem.