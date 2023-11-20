BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndia’s Preference For ‘Plain Vanilla' Products Seen A Hurdle For Private Debt
India’s Preference For ‘Plain Vanilla' Products Seen A Hurdle For Private Debt

Indian regulators’ preference for straightforward financial products is a challenge for the private credit market and its bespoke deals, according to a partner at one of the country’s top law firms.

20 Nov 2023, 05:59 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Indian fifty and ten rupee banknotes are arranged for a photograph in Mumbai. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)&nbsp;
“Our regulators prefer plain vanilla products,” Leena Chacko, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas in Mumbai, told Bloomberg Television on Monday. “That can be a challenge for structuring a transaction, because there are limitations as to what can be done.” 

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Partner Leena Chacko discusses India’s private credit market outlook, challenges and opportunities. She speaks with Rishaad Salamat on “BloombergMarkets: Asia.”
Private credit — which often involves customized deals with floating rates of interest — mushroomed into a $1.6 trillion global market, as investors hunted for returns in a world of ultra-low yields. In India, regulatory constraints on bank lending have allowed credit funds to gain a foothold.

Setting up a special purpose vehicle can be difficult, and there are also restrictions on the equity components of a deal, Chacko said. 

“There are issues in relation to the enforcement process— there’s a lot of backlog in the courts,” she told Rishaad Salamat. “As a result of which recovery can be quite challenging.” 

--With assistance from Anto Antony.

