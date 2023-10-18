India's War On Informal Labor Is Bad For Workers

The compliance burden has put smaller firms at a disadvantage. The productivity gains from the GST’s original promise of unifying the country into a single market have gone almost entirely to large businesses and digital startups — and therefore, to a small fraction of the workforce. And since the GST has replaced many of the indirect taxes imposed by state governments, it has also left several of them disillusioned, especially since the pandemic. “The states gave up considerable autonomy to agree to a GST that now appears moth-eaten and unworkable,” Rathin Roy, an economist at ODI, a London-based think tank, wrote recently.