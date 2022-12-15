India’s Trade Deficit With China A Big Worry, Says Emkay’s Arora

The Reserve Bank of India may ease up on rate policy hikes, she said, but it will still have to remain tough on stubbornly high inflation. Arora said the central bank’s policy rate, at 6.25% now, might stay below 6.5% for at least a year. That’s because it’s tough to know whether the US Federal Reserve will stay the course of maintaining a very high terminal rate of 5% to 5.25%.