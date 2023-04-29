BQPrimeBusiness NewsSEBI May Ask Court For More Time On Adani Probe, Report Says
SEBI May Ask Court For More Time On Adani Probe, Report Says

The Securities and Exchange Board of India was to file a status report to the Supreme Court May 2, according to the report.

29 Apr 2023, 1:22 PM IST
BQPrime
Signage atop the Adani Group headquarters in Ahmedabad, India.
(Bloomberg) -- India’s capital markets regulator may ask the country’s top court to give it more time to finish its investigation into short-seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate, the Business Standard reported, citing people it didn’t name.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India was to file a status report to the Supreme Court May 2, according to the report. The regulator didn’t reply to a request for comment, it said.

New York-based Hindenburg in January accused the Indian conglomerate Adani Group of using a web of companies in tax havens to inflate revenue and stock prices, even as debt piled up. The group has repeatedly denied allegations.

READ: India’s Sebi to Submit Report on Adani to Court-Appointed Panel

