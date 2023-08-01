BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndia's Oil Imports From Russia Extend Decline Ahead Of Curbs
ADVERTISEMENT

India's Oil Imports From Russia Extend Decline Ahead Of Curbs

India’s imports of Russian oil dropped for a second month and are expected to slip even further as the key OPEC+ producer starts trimming exports in August to help balance the global market.

01 Aug 2023, 12:52 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
A worker guides drilling pipes at a gas drilling rig on the Gazprom PJSC Chayandinskoye oil, gas and condensate field, a resource base for the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, in the Lensk district of the Sakha Republic, Russia, on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. European natural gas futures declined after Russia signaled that it may offer additional volumes soon.
A worker guides drilling pipes at a gas drilling rig on the Gazprom PJSC Chayandinskoye oil, gas and condensate field, a resource base for the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, in the Lensk district of the Sakha Republic, Russia, on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. European natural gas futures declined after Russia signaled that it may offer additional volumes soon.

(Bloomberg) -- India’s imports of Russian oil dropped for a second month and are expected to slip even further as the key OPEC+ producer starts trimming exports in August to help balance the global market.

Daily volumes fell to 2.09 million barrels last month, down from 2.11 million barrels a day in June, according to Viktor Katona, the head of crude analysis at Kpler. Inbound shipments from Saudi Arabia also dipped, while Iraqi imports rose to a five-month high, preliminary data from the analytics firm show.

However, Russian imports are expected to rebound from October, with volumes potentially rising as high as 2.2 million barrels a day, Katona said. That would coincide with a seasonal demand boost and be a record based on Kpler data.

India's Oil Imports From Russia Extend Decline Ahead Of Curbs

Russia pledged to reduce its crude exports by 500,000 barrels a day in August, while Saudi Arabia has extended supply cuts as the OPEC+ heavyweights seek to prop up oil prices. However, gains could present a problem for Indian refiners wary of breaching a price cap imposed on Russian flows.

India’s imports of Russia oil could drop to as low as 1.6 million barrels a day this month, according to Katona. That would be the lowest since January.

The Russian volumes imported in July included 70,000 barrels a day of the CPC grade from Kazakhstan, according to Kpler. Shipments of Russia’s flagship Urals climbed to a record 1.6 million barrels a day.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT