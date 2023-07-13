India’s Newest Airline To Add 800 Staff And Fly Internationally

Covid caused chaos for carriers in India, and elsewhere, but travel demand is rebounding strongly. International traffic to and from India should grow at an annual rate of 13% over the next 10 years, up from 8% historically, with Indian airlines increasing their share “significantly,” HSBC analysts including Achal Kumar and Ali Naqvi wrote in a note Thursday. Passenger traffic in India is above pre-pandemic levels despite fares being 30% higher, they said.