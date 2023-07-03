India’s Latest Inflation Threat Is Rising Bean And Pea Rates

The government plans to sell 50,000 tons of pigeon peas in the open market to cool prices, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly. The food ministry flagged the sale of stockpiles in a statement on June 27, but didn’t specify the volume. Rohit Kumar Singh, India’s consumer affairs secretary, confirmed the move on Friday, adding that the country’s pigeon pea imports will climb to 1.2 million tons in 2023-24, compared with 890,000 tons a year earlier.