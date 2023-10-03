HDFC Bank Revamps Top Management After Mega Merger

HDFC agreed last April to acquire the country’s largest mortgage lender in a deal valued at about $60 billion to ride a boom in home loans and consumer spending in the world’s fastest-growing major economy. The deal to merge the two companies with a combined market value of almost $190 billion at that time followed a proposal by the banking regulator for large non-banking finance companies to convert into banks to avoid a repetition of the nation’s massive shadow lending crisis in 2018.