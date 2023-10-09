India’s Inflation Goal Remains a Challenge, Kotak Economist Says

That’s the view of Upasna Bhardwaj, an economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank, who expects headline inflation figures for September — due to be released this week — to ease to 5.3% from 6.83% in August. Price gains will soften for the next few readings, though sustainably driving inflation to the midpoint of Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-6% target aim will be tough, she said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s David Ingles and Rishaad Salamat Monday.