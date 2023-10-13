India Lenders' Earnings To Highlight Strength Of Economy As Global Tech Rout Seen Worsening

Monday: HDFC Bank (HDFCB IN) was probably weighed down by the combination with its parent. A mandate for banks to park an additional 10% of their fresh deposits with the Reserve Bank of India will have compressed margins. Still, second-quarter profit probably grew by about a third, led by loan growth. The merged net interest margin may have shrunk to 3.5%, but should bounce back, according to Jefferies India, which will monitor comments on the integration of HDFC Life. Nomura will watch for the merger’s impact on the return on assets. Later in the week, top non-bank financier Bajaj Finance (BAF IN) is expected to report 28% profit growth, and IndusInd Bank (IIB IN) may post 25% earnings growth.