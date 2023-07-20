BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndia’s Financial Hub of Mumbai Braces for More Heavy Downpours
ADVERTISEMENT

India’s Financial Hub of Mumbai Braces for More Heavy Downpours

Heavy rains will continue to drench India’s financial hub of Mumbai and surrounding areas for the next 24 hours, flooding low-lying areas and posing risks to human life, according to the country’s weather agency.

20 Jul 2023, 3:53 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

(Bloomberg) -- Heavy rains will continue to drench India’s financial hub of Mumbai and surrounding areas for the next 24 hours, flooding low-lying areas and posing risks to human life, according to the country’s weather agency.

The India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for several districts in Maharashtra, including Pune, Raigad and Ratnagiri. Schools have been shut in Mumbai, the state’s capital and home to the central bank, top stock exchanges and major banks. The federal disaster response force is helping rescue and relief operations in the city.

Ten people were killed due to a landslide in Raigad after the region received 499 millimeters of rainfall in three days, Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister, said in a Tweet.

Torrential rain and flooding is a common occurrence during India’s monsoon season that runs from June to September. Certain areas of Mumbai are regularly hit by frequent floods due to the lack of proper drainage systems. Daily commuters bear the brunt of heavy rainfall in the city, also famous for its vibrant film industry popularly known as Bollywood.

The floods in Mumbai follow the evacuation of about 20,000 people in New Delhi as the Yamuna River spilled its banks. Snakes entering homes have now become a problem in the Indian capital. Local authorities have started a helpline for residents and deployed a “rapid-response” team to remove the reptiles, Times of India reported. 

Residents with their belongings and livestock evacuate a flooded residential area in New Delhi on July 14.Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg
Residents with their belongings and livestock evacuate a flooded residential area in New Delhi on July 14.Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

After a slow start, India has now received 2% more rainfall than what’s normal at this point of the monsoon season, compared with a deficit of about 60% at the start of June. “Heavy to very heavy” rainfall is forecast for Odisha, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka states through July 26, according to the weather office.

That’s raising the risk of damage to crops, such as rice, cotton and soybeans. Sowing in some areas was delayed due to the monsoon’s late start. 

--With assistance from Sreeja Biswas, P R Sanjai, Satviki Sanjay, Pratik Parija, Jas Bardia, Saket Sundria and Eltaf Najafizada.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT