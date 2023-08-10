India’s Data Regime Won’t Grow Big Tech’s Burden, Minister Says

Years in the making, the new regulations passed this week and allow companies to export data to any country except those singled out by New Delhi. The move is considered a boon for global enterprises such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Meta as it eases data flows and reduces their compliance burdens. But it also requires companies to get consent before collecting personal data, and prevents them from using it for purposes not specified in the terms of use. That means companies can’t anonymize personal information for advertising or products such as artificial intelligence models.