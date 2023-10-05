India’s Central Bank Likely To Hold Rates As Inflation Persists

Inflation remains well above the 4% midpoint of the RBI’s target range despite some slowdown recently as food prices eased. Governor Shaktikanta Das is likely to maintain his hawkish rhetoric on inflation, avoiding any signal that rate cuts are on the cards just yet, given the Fed’s tightening stance and the impact that’s having on currencies like the rupee. The RBI hiked its key rate by 2.5 percentage points since last year.