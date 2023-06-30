Foreigners Flock to Snap Up 18.75% Yield On India Low-Grade Bond

The overseas interest in the high-yield offering saw foreign funds buy 47.1 billion rupees worth of Indian local company debt on Wednesday, the biggest inflow since 2018. Inflows in the nation’s corporate bond market have been muted with only 15.2% of the foreign investor limits having been utilized so far, or around one trillion rupees. That is a fraction of what the government debt market has seen with index-eligible bonds — or those bonds that foreigners can buy freely — seeing 245.75 billion rupees of inflows this year.