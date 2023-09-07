India’s $775 Billion Stock Boom At Risk As Small Caps Overheat

The Nifty Midcap 100 Index has risen 37% from a March low, compared with a 16% gain in the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 Index, driving the ratio of the former to the latter to an all-time high. The previous such peak in early 2018 was followed by a drop of about 25% in the midcap gauge over the next nine months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.