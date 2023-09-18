India Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian Rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Monday.

The local currency strengthened 6 paise to open at Rs 83.12 against the U.S. dollar on Monday. It closed at 83.18 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.

"Markets anticipate the Fed to hold interest rates steady at its September policy meeting. No alterations to the ultra-loose policy are expected by Bank of Japan in the upcoming policy meeting. Higher Brent crude, treasury yields, and the dollar index still remain a concern for the rupee," said Kunal Sodhani, vice president, Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Centre).

For the day, dollar/rupee may find support around Rs 82.95 and resistance around Rs 83.30, he said.