ADVERTISEMENT
India Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee strengthened 6 paise to open at Rs 83.12 against the U.S. dollar.
The Indian Rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Monday.The local currency strengthened 6 paise to open at Rs 83.12 against the U.S. dollar on Monday. It closed at 83.18 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data."Markets anticipate the Fed to hold interest rates steady at its September policy meeting. No alterations to the ultra-loose policy are expected by Bank of Japan in the upcoming policy meeting. Higher Brent crude, tre...
The Indian Rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Monday.
The local currency strengthened 6 paise to open at Rs 83.12 against the U.S. dollar on Monday. It closed at 83.18 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.
"Markets anticipate the Fed to hold interest rates steady at its September policy meeting. No alterations to the ultra-loose policy are expected by Bank of Japan in the upcoming policy meeting. Higher Brent crude, treasury yields, and the dollar index still remain a concern for the rupee," said Kunal Sodhani, vice president, Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Centre).
For the day, dollar/rupee may find support around Rs 82.95 and resistance around Rs 83.30, he said.
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT