India Rupee Opens Flat Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar on Friday.

The local currency opened flat at 83.04 against the greenback on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.

"The dollar index hit the highest level in six months on a better than expected U.S. economic number", according to ICICI Direct Research.

"USD/INR is expected to rise towards the higher end of the consolidation range of Rs 82.80–83.20 amid a firm dollar. However, the gains could be restricted amid hopes of a Fed pause in its next policy," the brokerage said.

"Eyes will be on today's other key economic numbers from the U.S., which could provide more clues to the future rate path," the brokerage said. It expects the rupee to trade in the Rs 82.80–83.20 range on Friday.