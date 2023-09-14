ADVERTISEMENT
India Rupee Opens Flat Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee opened flat at Rs 82.97 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.
The Indian Rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after U.S. bond yields eased following the release of inflation data.The local currency opened flat at Rs 82.97 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open around Rs 82.92–82.95 against the dollar, compared with Rs 82.9850 in the previous session. The brokerage expects the rupee to trade in the Rs 82.8–...
Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open around Rs 82.92–82.95 against the dollar, compared with Rs 82.9850 in the previous session. The brokerage expects the rupee to trade in the Rs 82.8–83.10 range for Thursday.
