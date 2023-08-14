Indian Rupee Weakens Past 83 To Its Lowest Level In Nine Months Against Dollar

The Indian rupee depreciated to its lowest in nine months following a broad overnight rally in the dollar and U.S. Treasuries.

The local currency weakened 18 paise to open at Rs 83.02 against the greenback on Monday. This is the weakest level since since Oct. 20, 2022 when it fell to 83.29.

The local unit had closed at 82.84 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.

The rupee may trade between Rs 82.55 and Rs 83.15 through the session, according to Reliance Securities.

"The rupee has broken from it last range of 81.70 to 82.95. Though RBI would ensure that the weakness is not quick, the break out indicates that it is now ailing to allow a move towards 84," said Anil Bhansali of Finrex. "A break at resistance of last high of 83.28 will speed up the process. Asian currencies are also weak and the dollar is standing as a king."