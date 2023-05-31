India Restricts Fiscal Deficit To Revised Target Of 6.4%

India met the revised fiscal deficit and capex outlay as higher-than-estimated tax revenue offset the divestment shortfall, according to provisional data.

The deficit stood at Rs 17.33 lakh crore for the full year, against the government's revised estimate of Rs 17.55 lakh crore, according to unaudited numbers released on Wednesday. This accounts for 6.4% of the GDP, the target for the full fiscal.

Economists had predicted that the fiscal deficit would not sharply exceed the revised estimates despite some deviations in corporation tax, disinvestment receipts, and certain categories of expenditures following the supplementary demand for grants.

The government was able to restrict its FY23 fiscal deficit to the targeted level owing to higher-than-estimated revenue receipts and a small undershooting in revenue expenditure, offsetting the disinvestment miss and a healthier-than-expected capex, said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd.