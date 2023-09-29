India Remains On FTSE Russell's Watchlist For Inclusion In EM Bond Index

India's government bond continues to stay on U.K.-based FTSE Russell's watchlist for a potential inclusion in its Emerging Markets Government Bond Index.

However, the efficiency of foreign portfolio investor registration, along with operational hurdles such as the settlement cycle, trade matching, and tax clearance processes, are some of the sticking points, according to a statement by FTSE Russell on Thursday. International investors' suggestions for improvement in the Indian government bond market have largely remained unchanged since the March 2023 review.

"FTSE Russell will continue its valuable dialogue with the Reserve Bank of India and seek feedback from market participants on their practical experiences of the evolution of the market structure," FTSE Russell said.

India was added to the FTSE Fixed Income Country Classification watch list in March 2021.

Last week, JPMorgan & Chase Co. said it will include Indian bonds in its emerging market suite, which is likely to bring in $20–50 billion inflows into Indian government securities.

While this has come to fruition only after 10 years since its first mention, the inclusion has opened doors for the Indian debt to be included in other indices as well, such as the Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate Index.